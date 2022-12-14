LSU battles through rough shooting night to down NC Central 67-57

Derek Fountain and KJ Williams combined for 35 points and 26 rebounds as LSU fought through shooting struggles with a 67-57 win over North Carolina Central University Tuesday night.

Fountain, a junior transfer from Mississippi State, had 17 points, 14 rebounds for his first college double double. The other force inside yet again Murray State transfer KJ Williams who tallied 18 points and 12 rebounds. It was his 31st career double double.

The work on the glass had to make up for the poor effort shooting from the field, Tigers only converting 4 three pointers in 25 attempts. Adam Miller was 0 for 10 from the field registering just one point. The Tigers shot 41.3 percent (26-of-63) and finished 11-of-18 at the line.

Cam Hayes also had 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting with two treys to go with seven rebounds before leaving the game late in the second half with what Coach Matt McMahon called “cramps.”

The game had 10 lead changes in the early going as NCCU was shooting well and Fountain, who had a strong start on the boards that led to buckets and free throws, was keeping LSU even.

NCCU tied the game at 23-23 with 6:24 to go before KJ Williams dunked off an Adam Miller pass and then went to the free throw line for three makes after getting fouled on a distance attempt. Then it was Fountain and KJ Williams again that pushed the LSU lead to 32-23 with 3:52 to go in the first half.

The Tigers scored the last six of the half on three-pointers by Hayes and KJ Williams to make the LSU lead, 14, 40-26, at intermission.

The Eagles made a run to cut the game to four, 49-45, with 11:07 to play, but LSU was able to get the lead back to double figures for the 10-point victory.