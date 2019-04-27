55°
LSU bats quiet in loss to Bama
Tuscaloosa, AL - The LSU Tiger baseball never got going in their 6-1 loss to Alabama in game one of their SEC series on Friday night in Tuscaloosa.
LSU hitters struck out 11 times as the top of their order scattered four hits in 19 at-bats and the Tigers scored their one run of the game in the ninth inning.
Tiger starting pitcher Zack Hess was rocked for two first inning home runs and LSU played from behind throughout the game.
LSU will try to rebound with a game two victory on Saturday with a first pitch set for 2 p.m..
