LSU bats come alive late to beat Alabama in series opener

BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team used a late-game rally to beat Alabama in Thursday's series opener.

The Tigers fell behind 5-1 in the sixth inning, but a 3-run home run in the bottom of the sixth by Ashton Larson and a 3-run home run in the seventh by Steven Milam put LSU in front. The Tigers added four more insurance runs en route to an 11-6 win.

LSU had 13 hits, including three from Derek Curiel. Ethan Frey and Daniel Dickinson had two knocks.

Kade Anderson started for the Tigers and pitched 5.2 innings but allowed five runs, all on home runs.

LSU, 33-6 overall and 11-5 in the SEC, will go for the series win against Alabama Friday at 6 p.m. at Alex Box Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.