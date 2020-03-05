LSU basketball stumbles hard at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. - The LSU Tiger basketball team looked lost, tried and out of sorts on Wednesday night against Arkansas and the Razorbacks were more than happy to add to their misery.

The Tigers lost 99-90 but the game never felt that close as LSU trailed by as many as 23 in the second half after falling behind early trailing 55-34 at the half.

LSU fell into foul trouble right from the first minutes of the game, and they finished with two players who fouled out of the game and five others playing with four fouls at the end.

The Tigers were led by Skylar Mays with 28 points, and three other Tigers scored in double figures.

LSU will close out the regular season on Saturday when they host Georgia at the Maravich Center.