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LSU Basketball rises to No. 19 in AP poll
BATON ROUGE – The Tigers have moved up to No. 19 in the Associated Press poll with two victories last week.
This marks the fifth time this season LSU has been listed in the AP poll and the No. 19 ranking matches their previous high for the season. The last time LSU was ranked higher was in the 16th poll of the 2008-09 season when LSU was ranked 12th.
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