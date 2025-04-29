LSU basketball player removed from team following domestic violence allegations

BATON ROUGE — An LSU basketball player was removed from the team following domestic violence allegations, court records say.

Senior guard Adam Benhayoune was suspended from the team on Feb. 26 after "allegations were brought to the attention of LSU Athletics," a spokesperson said. The spokesperson added that Benhayoune did not play in the team's last four games and "did not participate in senior night festivities."

On Monday, however, the basketball program's social media pages congratulated Benhayoune and another player — Daimion Collins —for making the Winter 2025 Academic Honor Roll.

"In regards to yesterday’s social media post, it was an oversight due to his suspended status when the season completed, and the post was deleted the same day," LSU Athletics said.

LSU Athletics did not specify what Benhayoune is accused of specifically that led to his suspension, but a restraining order alleging that he abused a domestic partner and threatened her life was requested on April 11.

In the request, the alleged victim said that Benhayoune was removed from the team after allegations came to light that he would get physically violent with her on multiple occasions, as well as telling other people that she "deserved to be hit."

"He was trying to convince me to email his coaches to try and get him back on (the) team. I said no, he got upset," the alleged victim described events that allegedly happened in March.

Benhayoune then punched the sunroof of the alleged victim's car, broke it and grabbed her arm and bit her, the petition says.

"He would text me saying he would kill himself if I did not try to get him back on the basketball team," the alleged victim continued.

A 19th JDC judge is set to review the request on Wednesday.