Latest Weather Blog
LSU basketball player indefinitely suspended from team following arrest
BATON ROUGE - An LSU basketball player has been arrested and indefinitely suspended from the team.
According to The Advocate, LSU forward Courtese Cooper was arrested over the weekend near his hometown in Illinois where he was booked with one count of possession of a controlled substance.
LSU indefinitely suspended Cooper from the team, citing athletic department policy. His bio page is no longer active on LSU's athletics website.
According to DuPage County Jail, Cooper was booked early Saturday morning and was released that afternoon after posting $300 bond.
Cooper, 21, has been a part of the LSU basketball team for two seasons after transferring from Triton College, a junior college in a suburb of Chicago.
Cooper was not among the LSU players who declared for the NBA draft earlier this offseason.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
With safeguards in place, Catholic High football team returns for on-campus workouts...
-
Jah'von Grigsby's recruiting surge
-
Southern baseball players meet for unofficial practice in Port Allen
-
Kenan Cooper is first from West Feliciana to swim collegialety
-
LSU rolls out new turf in Tiger Stadium overnight