LSU basketball player indefinitely suspended from team following arrest

LSU forward Courtese Cooper was arrested on Saturday, June 6 near his hometown in Illinois where he was booked with one count of possession of a controlled substance; he's since been indefinitely suspended from the basketball team. Photo: LSU Athletics

BATON ROUGE - An LSU basketball player has been arrested and indefinitely suspended from the team.

According to The Advocate, LSU forward Courtese Cooper was arrested over the weekend near his hometown in Illinois where he was booked with one count of possession of a controlled substance.

LSU indefinitely suspended Cooper from the team, citing athletic department policy. His bio page is no longer active on LSU's athletics website.

According to DuPage County Jail, Cooper was booked early Saturday morning and was released that afternoon after posting $300 bond.

Cooper, 21, has been a part of the LSU basketball team for two seasons after transferring from Triton College, a junior college in a suburb of Chicago.

Cooper was not among the LSU players who declared for the NBA draft earlier this offseason.