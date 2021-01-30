LSU basketball loses to No.10 Texas Tech 76-71

BATON ROUGE - LSU basketball blew a late 7 point lead to No. 10 Texas Tech losing 76-71.

Red Raider guard Mac McClung hit back to back shots to cut the lead to 1 with 30 seconds left. Then he forced a turnover and got the ball to Terrace Shannon made a layup to take the lead with 29 second left and they never looked back.

Shannon finished with a team high 23 points off the bench, while McClung added 22.

For the Tigers, Javonte Smart had a career high 29 points on 12-18 shooting. Cam Thomas finished with 25.

LSU falls to 11-5 on the year, while Texas Tech improves to 12-5.

Up next, the Tigers head on the road for another tough test against No. 9 Alabama who beat the Tigers 105-75 earlier this year.

LSU Head Coach Will Wade – Postgame Quotes

Opening Statement

“Obviously a very disappointing loss. I thought that we played extremely hard. We just didn’t have some poise and some discipline that we needed in some key stretches, especially in the last minute or so. This is as disappointed as I’ve been all year. I thought we played well enough to win against a very good ball club. We couldn’t close it out. Very, very disappointing.”

On Javonte (Smart) and Cam (Thomas) and Trendon’s (Watford) technical …

“We have had hot hands and we have had hot hands with Javonte and Cam tonight. I think Trendon got some good looks. They did some things, trapping him in the post and that sort of thing. It was just one of those nights. He is a great player, and he will certainly bounce back.”

On if he has talked to Trendon (Watford) about his fouls …

“We talk about all of those things as a team. Trendon is a great player. Sometimes emotions get the best of you. Unfortunately, today he got hit with the technical.”

Guard Cameron Thomas

On last minute of the game and (Texas Tech Guard) Mac McClung’s play down the stretch…

“It was tough, but we have to finish better. He got offensive rebounds which led to wide open shots”.

On his last shot and open look…

“I shot the ball and I missed. What is else is there to say. I missed the shot. Felt good on the release.”

On defensive performance today…

“We played well, the loss hurts because we played well and had the lead at the end of the game and didn’t finish. It wasn’t the defense, but our late game execution. We have to work on that.”

Guard Javonte Smart

On himself as a veteran leader and what went wrong last minute...

“I’m not sure what all went wrong the last 60 seconds. When we watch the film, I will get a better understanding. For the guys, keep pushing, get back together and get better at practice tomorrow. Watch film and try to encourage the guys. We got another big one Wednesday against Alabama.”

On his performance today and sealing the game...

“I thought we were going to seal the game. They fought hard and got some tough baskets. Mac McClung had two big threes in the corner. We got to find a way to close the game. Looking forward to Wednesday.”

On frustration in the last minutes...

“Very frustrating, you know it’s all on us. It’s all on the team. We lost the game. We have to get better in some areas. Hopefully, we do better next time.”