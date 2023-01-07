62°
LSU basketball loses 69-56 at Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION- The LSU basketball team got bullied on Saturday by Texas A&M. The Aggies dominated the paint, having an 42-10 advantage, and had 18 second chance points.
The Tigers really couldn't get anything going offensively, only shooting 35 percent from the field, Adam Miller lead the team with 16 points. But really this game was lost in the paint.
LSU now falls to 12-3, 1-2 (SEC) on the year, and have their first losing streak of the season. The Tigers will be back in the PMAC on Tuesday to face Florida.
