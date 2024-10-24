LSU basketball legend Angel Reese renews endorsement with Reebok; signature shoe line coming in 2026

BATON ROUGE — Former LSU basketball star and current Chicago Sky forward just signed a multiyear endorsement contract extension with Reebok, including a signature shoe line in her name that will launch in 2026, ESPN reported Thursday.

Reese, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, is one of five active WNBA players with a signature shoe deal. The New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu have deals with Puma and Nike, respectively. Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson and Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark also have deals with Nike.

When Reese signed with Reebok in 2023, she said that former LSU basketball star and current Reebok executive Shaquille O’Neal was influential in the brand signing Reese to an endorsement deal.

"Reebok and Angel are growing together every day and our visions for the future are aligned," Jide Osifeso, Reebok's head of basketball, said to ESPN. "We're excited to continue the relationship with a ground-up build of her signature silhouette."

Reese, who was on LSU's 2023 women's basketball national championship-winning team, is part of a class of female athletes who are revitalizing interest in the WNBA. Her rivalry with Clark dating back to their time as college ball players has played a large part in the sport's surge in popularity. Reese finished second to Clark in WNBA Rookie of the Year voting.

In her rookie season with the Sky, Reese averaged a WNBA-record 13.1 rebounds while scoring 13.6 points per game and compiling a rookie-record 26 double-doubles, including 15 in a row. This is the longest streak in WNBA history.

Reese also became the first player in WNBA history to have 20 or more rebounds in three consecutive games, and her streak of 28 games with double-digit rebounds is the longest in WNBA history, ESPN reported.