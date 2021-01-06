LSU basketball holds off Georgia in overtime 94-92

The LSU Tiger basketball team needed overtime to secure the win over Georgia on Wednesday night, but some clutch shots down the stretch were enough for the 94-92 win in the extra frame.

The two teams traded the lead 20 different times throughout the game and LSU had to battle back from ten points down in the second half to force the extra period, but a big three point shot from Darius Days helped seal the victory, LSU's second in SEC play.

“We were down 10 with nine minutes left," LSU head coach Will Wade said after the game. "We put ourselves in a tough spot, but we picked up our energy and we picked up our urgency. I thought that helped us out. At the end of the day, every SEC game is hard to win. There is no easy SEC game. You have to dig it out. You have to find a way. That is part of life in this conference. There is no easy way up the mountain. It was a difficult win but at the end of the day we found a way. We made enough plays. We got just enough defensive stops. We made enough winning plays. I thought in Mwani Wilkinson made some tremendous winning plays for us, saves, rebounds, defensive plays. That was huge for us."

Tiger freshman guard Cam Thomas scored 22 of his game high 26 points in the second half and overtime including the first seven points of the extra frame. Thomas struggled early from the floor and scored 16 points at the free throw line to help pace the Tigers.

“It was critical because we had to get it back within striking distance so we could play it out in the six-minute game. We could play it out down the stretch. We got two-and-ones. We stole the ball in the diamond press. In our activity defensively, we gave up a lot of threes. They made some threes. Our activity defensively was better. The 19 steals and their 22 turnovers really bailed us out.”

Javonte Smart had 21 points, hitting five treys with four assists and six steals, while Trendon Watford had 17 points and seven rebounds. Darius Days had his 11th career double double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Georgia however kept throwing the ball in from long-range, as the Bulldogs were paced by Justin Kier who had 25 points, including six treys, while Sahvir Wheeler had 21 points and nine assists. Toumani Camara added 14 and P. J. Horne 11.

LSU is next at Missouri on Saturday.