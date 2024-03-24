69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU basketball headed to the Sweet 16 after win over Middle Tennessee

3 hours 59 minutes 1 second ago Sunday, March 24 2024 Mar 24, 2024 March 24, 2024 2:13 PM March 24, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: @LSUwbkb

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days