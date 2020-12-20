47°
LSU Basketball game against VCU canceled due to COVID-19 protocols
BATON ROUGE - For the second straight time, the LSU men's basketball team will have another game cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.
A tweet from LSU's official basketball account announced Tuesday's game against VCU in the PMAC will be cancelled.
The Tigers were scheduled to play UNO Saturday, but that game was cancelled due to coronavirus as well.
Next up for LSU, they take on Texas A&M in the PMAC, December 29th.
