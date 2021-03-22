LSU basketball flat in second half, falls to Michigan in NCAA Tournament

The LSU Tiger basketball team started their 2nd Round NCAA match-up against Michigan on fire, but those flames dimmed in the second half as LSU lost 86-78 in Lucas Oil Fieldhouse in Indianapolis ending their season at 19-10.

The Tigers trailed 43-42 at the half, but Michigan put together a 16-3 run thirty minutes into the game to take control.

The Tigers led for 17:55 minutes of the first twenty minutes of play but in the second half Michigan worked their inside game and LSU settled for perimeter shots that weren't falling.

LSU was led by Cameron Thomas who had 19 points on 7 of 13 shooting in the first half but struggled in the second half getting his shots to fall and he finished what his very likely his only season on campus with 30 points in his final game.

Javonte Smart finished the game with 27 points and Trendon Watford had 11 points in their likely final games at LSU.