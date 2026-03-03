Latest Weather Blog
LSU basketball finishes regular season prep with free Friday exhibition game
BATON ROUGE - The nationally-ranked LSU men’s basketball squad will play a last warm-up game for the 2015-16 season Friday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, and admission will be free.
LSU will take on Southwest Baptist University of Bolivar, Missouri, at 7 p.m. The Tigers are ranked No. 19 in the USA Today Coaches Poll and No. 21 in the Associated Press poll coming into the game.
The first 5,000 Tiger fans to make it into the PMAC will receive a free Geaux 25/7 poster featuring hoops player Ben Simmons and football’s breakout star Leonard Fournette.
You’ll be able to catch the game on the LSU Sports Radio Network with Kevin Ford taking over play-by-play duty for Jim Hawthorne. Streaming will also be available on WatchESPN.com and the WatchESPN app.
The Tigers open regular season play on Friday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. as they play host to McNeese State. They’re opening this year’s campaign with a trio of home games in the first calendar week of their schedule.
To check out the full schedule for LSU's 2015-16 basketball season, visit their homepage. You can also keep up with the Tigers on Facebook and Twitter.
