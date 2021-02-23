LSU basketball falls flat at Georgia, losses 91-78

LSU head basketball coach Will Wade called his teams effort "laughable" but there was nothing fun or funny about the way the Tigers play on Tuesday night in Athens as they lost 91-78 to the Georgia Bulldogs.

The game got out of hand early in the first half and LSU never fought their way back into it as they failed to stop the Bulldogs on defense, hardly a new trend this season, but their offense also failed to produce with the ferocity and frequency we've seen previously from this team.

LSU trailed by as many as 22 points to the Bulldogs who used frequent scoring streaks to pull away and keep the Tigers from ever mounting a serious comeback attempt.

There were no exception deficiencies in LSU's game but the sum of their failures helped a Georgia team put up their largest margin of victory in a SEC game this season.

LSU will be back in action on Saturday as the Tigers travel to Arkansas, a team they have previously blown out in similar fashion to their own loss on Tuesday night.