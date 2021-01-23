LSU Basketball drops second straight, falls to Kentucky 82-69

LEXINGTON- Kentucky jumped out to a 23-9 lead in the first half and never looked back as they beat LSU 82-69 the final.

Four of Kentucky's five starters finished with double digit points, as the Tigers couldn't overcome the slow start.

Trendon Watford led the way for the LSU in the loss with 26 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and 1 block but didn't get enough help to get the win.

Cam Thomas added 18 points.

Meanwhile, Kentucky freshman Brandon Boston Jr. put up 18 points on 7-of-17 shooting in the win.

This is LSU's second straight loss as they drop to 10-4 on the season and 5-3 in conference play.

Up next, they travel to Texas A&M on Tuesday.