LSU basketball beats Missouri 75-55

BATON ROUGE - The LSU basketball team gets win number 20 on the year, and beats Missouri 75-55. The Tigers came out on fire in the second half going on a 15-0 run. LSU would score 45 points in the half.

“It was obvious that we needed to start our second half better so we emphasized that throughout the week and executed it tonight,” said Guard Xavier Pinson.

Four teams scored in double figures including Tari Eason with 18 and 6 boards. Xavier Pinson had 10 points, and 3 assists against his former team.

“I did miss being in the black and gold and seeing the jerseys, but tonight was just another normal game,” Pinson said.

“Good win. One we obviously needed. I thought our defense was better. The start of the second half was much better than we have been. I thought we sustained our defensive intensity for longer periods than we have been. We need to win our home games and we won that one. It was a big win for us. Proud of our guys. I thought a lot of our guys played well. I thought we have pretty even distribution on things. The guys played hard and they played well for us. That was certainly a positive,” said head coach Will Wade.