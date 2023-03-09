69°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU basketball beats Georgia 72-67 to open up the SEC tournament, will face Vanderbilt on Thursday
NASHILLE - Survive and advance. That's what March Madness is all about, even if you finished last in the SEC. The LSU Tigers win only their second game in 2023, beating Georgia 72-67.
The Tigers had a 12-point halftime lead, but struggled to score the ball in the second half. With 22 seconds left, KJ Williams hit a big jumper to seal it for the Tigers. Williams led LSU with 18 points, and eight rebounds. Trae Hannibal had 14 and 11 for LSU.
Trending News
The Tigers only committed five turnovers in the game, a problem all year for LSU was on Wednesday. Now the Tigers will face Vanderbilt Thursday night at 8 p.m. LSU beat Vandy two weeks ago in the PMAC.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mailboxes moved following sidewalk project, some say they're too close to street
-
ABC board says making bars 21+, getting better technology to catch fake...
-
Prosecutor accused of hurting kids in 2021 hit-and-run crash still awaiting trial
-
No foul play in Millard case does not mean no criminal charges,...
-
Numerous arrests after massive high school brawl that sent officer to hospital
Sports Video
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss
-
Coach Kim Mulkey talks LSU's record-tying season
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs