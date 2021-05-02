LSU Baseballs game versus Southern moved to Monday

BATON ROUGE- LSU baseball’s game versus Southern, that was originally scheduled for Tuesday, has been moved to Monday at 5 p.m.

This change coming because of a threat of severe weather on Tuesday.

Will Helmers will get the start for the Tigers, while Southern is expected to send freshman left hander Christian Davis to the mound.

The game will be streamed live on the SEC Network +.

LSU is coming off a 5-4 over No. 1 Arkansas on Saturday.