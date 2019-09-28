72°
LSU baseball with early questions marks
LSU Tiger baseball is scratching it's proverbial head after their first loss of the season.
The Tigers have committed four errors in back to back games and in a 6-3 loss to Nicholls on Wednesday night the Tigers pounded out 14 hits, but failed to bring home 17 runners who were left on base.
