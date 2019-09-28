72°
LSU baseball with early questions marks

4 years 7 months 1 week ago Thursday, February 19 2015 Feb 19, 2015 February 19, 2015 10:16 PM February 19, 2015 in LSU Sports
Source: WBRZ Sports 2
By: Michael Cauble

LSU Tiger baseball is scratching it's proverbial head after their first loss of the season.

The Tigers have committed four errors in back to back games and in a 6-3 loss to Nicholls on Wednesday night the Tigers pounded out 14 hits, but failed to bring home 17 runners who were left on base.

