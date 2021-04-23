LSU Baseball wins thriller over Ole Miss in game one

Oxford, MS. - The LSU Tiger baseball team came from behind in the 7th inning to beat #12 Ole Miss 5-4 and take game one against the Rebels.

Right handed pitcher Devin Fontenot earned a save after pitching the final 3 innings. Fontenot got into a bases loaded jam in the 9th, but struck out the final batter of the night to end the game.

The Tigers improve to 23-14 on the season.

The Tigers jumped ahead early in the game after scoring 2 runs in the 1st inning. Dylan Crews scored after a throwing error. Jordan Thompson followed it up with a single to left field to score Doughty.

Mid 1 | LSU - 2, OM - 0



LSU - 2

OM - 0

??: ESPNU pic.twitter.com/yrwGxsHYeD — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) April 23, 2021

The Rebels would use the long ball to retake the lead. Home runs in the 1st, 4th and the 6th inning made it 4-2 Ole Miss heading into the 7th inning.

LSU would begin their comeback after a Tre Morgan 2-out RBI single that scored Gio DiGiacomo. Later in the inning, Dylan Crews crushed a 2-run home run to left field to give the Tigers a 5-4 lead.

Fontenot would allow a walk and a single in the bottom of the ninth, but would finish the game with 3 strikeouts including the final one with the bases loaded to end the game.

Game 2 of the series is set for 6:30 on Friday.