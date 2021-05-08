LSU baseball wins series over Auburn with game 2 victory

The LSU Tiger baseball team won back to back hard fought games against Auburn picking up a big SEC series win with a game two 9-6 win on Friday night.

For the second night in a row LSU rallied late in their game against Auburn, scoring 6 runs in the final three innings of the game.

The Tigers improve to 9-14 in SEC play and remain in 11th place in the SEC standings, however they solidify their placement in the race for Hoover and the SEC Tournament.

LSU will close out their series on Saturday with game three scheduled for 2 p.m. on the SECN+.