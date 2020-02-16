LSU baseball splits Saturday doubleheader versus Indiana

Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers baseball team won a doubleheader against the Indiana Hoosiers at Alex Box Stadium Saturday afternoon.

In game one, Indiana took an early lead before the LSU bats came to life. Cade Beloso would hit an RBI single to tie the game at one. The Tigers would add 2 runs in the bottom of the second to take the lead. They added two more in the fourth and pulled off the win 7-4 in game one of the day.

End 1 | A Beloso RBI brings a run across for the Tigers!



We're tied at 1.



??: https://t.co/Ls8k0QL7bK pic.twitter.com/KdRLzsH2vV — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) February 15, 2020

Starting pitcher Landon Marceaux threw 4.1 innings, had two strikeouts while allowing three runs on six hits.

With the win, LSU clinched the series.

In game two of the day, Indiana jumped out to another early lead and never looked back. Starting pitcher AJ Labas was issued a loss after allowing 3-runs in 4.1 innings of work.

They would win 7-2.

Up next, LSU will host cross town for Southern in Alex Box on Tuesday.