LSU baseball will play at 1:00 p.m. Monday, opponent TBD

BATON ROUGE - LSU will continue their postseason play in the NCAA regional on Monday with GAME 6 against the winner of the Oregon State/Sam Houston game at 1:00 p.m. at Alex Box Stadium.

The Tigers clinched their regional championship game appearance with a 6-5 win over Oregon St. on Sunday night.

LSU will need to be beaten in that first game of the day to force a Regional deciding Game 7 that would start at 5:00 p.m. on Monday night if necessary.

TV assignments have not yet been announced for Monday games.