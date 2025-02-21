Latest Weather Blog
LSU baseball welcomes the Omaha Mavericks to the Box for weekend series
BATON ROUGE - After a dominant first week of baseball, the LSU Tigers look to extend their undefeated start to the season against Omaha in Alex Box Stadium. The series between the Tigers and Mavericks begins on Friday afternoon.
LSU has scored 45 runs in their first four games, only allowing three runs to their opponents.
The Omaha Mavericks have started their 2025 campaign with a tour of Louisiana. The team is 1-3 after being swept last weekend by Tulane, but secured a midweek victory against the Nicholls State Colonels in Thibodaux.
The Tigers have a .362 team batting average so far with 18 players having at least one plate appearance. LSU has 47 hits, seven doubles, two triples, five home runs, and a .562 slugging percentage with those at-bats.
Head Coach Jay Johnson said that it seemed that someone always made a play when he put them in the game.
First pitch on Friday in Alex Box is scheduled for 4:00 P.M. with a doubleheader now planned for Saturday. Game 2 on Saturday is set for noon, while Game 3 will follow at 5:00 P.M.
Trending News
All three games will be streamed live on SEC Network+ and broadcast on LSU Sports Radio.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
GET 2 MOVING: Only Basketball Elite
-
Bond Commission approves DA's property tax proposal; also gives green light to...
-
One person injured in overnight shooting on Burbank Drive
-
DOTD announces major shifts to I-12 westbound near split as College Drive...
-
St. Gabriel Police: Bayou Paul Lane near La. 30 closed due to...
Sports Video
-
REPORT: Doug Nussmeier to take Saints offensive coordinator role
-
LSU baseball rolling through its roster in early season
-
U-High boy's soccer wins fourth state championship after defeating Loyola Prep 1-0
-
Parkview Baptist girl's soccer defeats Baton Rouge foe, U-High to win 3...
-
LSU baseball's depth at the plate leads to an unstoppable offense early...