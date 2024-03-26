74°
LSU baseball welcomes Southeastern to Baton Rouge for midweek game

BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team has a chance to rebound Tuesday night before a tough road trip.

After losing two out of three to Florida last weekend, the LSU baseball team will host Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday night at 6:30.

The No. 8 Tigers, 19-6 (2-4 in SEC play), beat the Lions 4-3 in Hammond on March 6. LSU entered the top of the ninth down 3-1 before storming back with three ninth-inning runs.

LSU coach Jay Johnson has not decided on a starting pitcher for the midweek matchup.

On Thursday, LSU starts a three-game series at No. 1 Arkansas.

