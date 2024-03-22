LSU baseball welcomes Florida to town in rematch of 2023 National Championship

BATON ROUGE - A National Championship series rematch will take place at Alex Box Stadium on Friday night.

The No. 5 LSU baseball team welcomes No. 8 Florida to Baton Rouge for a weekend series, starting Friday at 7 p.m.

The two teams met in the National Championship series last season, with LSU winning the program’s seventh National Title.

“I think we are similar with Florida in that they’ve got some guys who were there last year that weren’t front-line guys that have moved up, just like we do,” said LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson. “There are a bunch of guys on both teams finding their ways in new roles. Florida has a great offense, as good as anybody in the country. They really hit with power, and they hit mistakes. On the mound, we have some familiarity with their staff, guys we saw last year. Overall, this year is a completely different deal than last year as far as both teams are concerned.”

LSU comes into Friday night’s game with an 18-4 (1-2 SEC) record, while Florida is 12-8 (2-1 SEC). it's the first home SEC game for the Tigers this season.

Luke Holman will start on the mound for LSU. He is 4-1 with an 0.63 ERA in 28.2 innings pitched. Holman suffered his only loss of the season at Mississippi State last week.

Cade Fisher will get the ball for the Gators. He is 2-1 so far this season with a 7.94 ERA.