LSU Baseball Update: Game 2 pushed back to 7:30 p.m. start

Friday, April 16 2021
Source: WBRZ - TV
By: Michael R Cauble

Game 2 of the LSU and South Carolina series has been pushed back a half an hour to a 7:30 p.m. start at Alex Box Stadium.

LSU took game one of the series 5-1 and are looking to win the series with a win in game two.

