LSU Baseball Update: Game 2 postponed. Double header scheduled for Saturday
BATON ROUGE- Game 2 of LSU baseball's series has been postponed because of inclement weather.
LSU and South Carolina will play two 7 inning games starting at 11 a.m. on Sunday.
Fans will need a Friday ticket to get into Saturday's first game. A Saturday game ticket will be required for the second half of the double-header.
The second game of the day will begin one hour after the first game ends and the stadium will be cleared between games.
LSU took game one of the series 5-1 and are looking to win the series with a win in game two.
