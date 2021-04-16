LSU Baseball Update: Game 2 postponed. Double header scheduled for Saturday

BATON ROUGE- Game 2 of LSU baseball's series has been postponed because of inclement weather.

LSU and South Carolina will play two 7 inning games starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Fans will need a Friday ticket to get into Saturday's first game. A Saturday game ticket will be required for the second half of the double-header.

The second game of the day will begin one hour after the first game ends and the stadium will be cleared between games.

LSU took game one of the series 5-1 and are looking to win the series with a win in game two.