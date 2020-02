LSU Baseball TV schedule announced for 2020

Photo via LSU Athletics

2020 LSU Baseball Schedule (All times are central and subject to change)

FEBRUARY

14 (Fri.) INDIANA 7 p.m. SEC Network +

15 (Sat.) INDIANA 3 p.m. SEC Network +

16 (Sun.) INDIANA 12 p.m. SEC Network +

18 (Tue.) SOUTHERN 5 p.m. SEC Network +

19 (Wed.) at Nicholls 6 p.m. Cox Sports Television

21 (Fri.) EASTERN KENTUCKY 7 p.m. SEC Network +

22 (Sat.) EASTERN KENTUCKY 3 p.m. SEC Network +

23 (Sun.) EASTERN KENTUCKY 11 a.m. SEC Network +

26 (Wed.) LOUISIANA TECH 6:30 p.m. SEC Network +

28 (Fri.) Texas # 7 p.m. AT&T SportsNet

29 (Sat.) Baylor # 3 p.m. AT&T SportsNet

MARCH

1 (Sun.) Oklahoma # 11 a.m. AT&T SportsNet

3 (Tue.) SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA 6:30 p.m. SEC Network +

4 (Wed.) GRAMBLING 6:30 p.m. SEC Network +

6 (Fri.) UMASS LOWELL 7 p.m. SEC Network +

7 (Sat.) UMASS LOWELL 4 p.m. SEC Network +

8 (Sun.) UMASS LOWELL 2 p.m. SEC Network +

11 (Wed.) SOUTH ALABAMA 6:30 p.m. SEC Network +

13 (Fri.) at Ole Miss 6:30 p.m. SEC Network +

14 (Sat.) at Ole Miss 1:30 p.m. SEC Network +

15 (Sun.) at Ole Miss 1:30 p.m. SEC Network +

18 (Wed.) ST. THOMAS (FLA.) 6:30 p.m. SEC Network +

20 (Fri.) MISSISSIPPI STATE 7 p.m. SEC Network

21 (Sat.) MISSISSIPPI STATE 6:30 p.m. SEC Network +

22 (Sun.) MISSISSIPPI STATE 2 p.m. SEC Network

24 (Tue.) TULANE * 6:30 p.m. SEC Network +

26 (Thu.) at Tennessee 6:30 p.m. ESPNU

27 (Fri.) at Tennessee 5:30 p.m. SEC Network +

28 (Sat.) at Tennessee 1 p.m. SEC Network +

31 (Tue.) UL-MONROE 6:30 p.m. SEC Network +

APRIL

2 (Thu.) VANDERBILT 6 p.m. SEC Network

3 (Fri.) VANDERBILT 7:30 p.m. SEC Network

4 (Sat.) VANDERBILT 3 p.m. ESPNU

7 (Tue.) UL-LAFAYETTE 6:30 p.m. SEC Network +

9 (Thu.) at Kentucky 5:30 p.m. SEC Network +

10 (Fri.) at Kentucky 5:30 p.m. SEC Network +

11 (Sat.) at Kentucky 1 p.m. SEC Network +

14 (Tue.) McNEESE STATE 6:30 p.m. SEC Network +

17 (Fri.) ARKANSAS 7 p.m. SEC Network +

18 (Sat.) ARKANSAS 8 p.m. ESPNU

19 (Sun.) ARKANSAS 2 p.m. SEC Network +

21 (Tue.) LAMAR 6:30 p.m. SEC Network +

24 (Fri.) SOUTH CAROLINA 7 p.m. SEC Network +

25 (Sat.) SOUTH CAROLINA 5 p.m. ESPNU

26 (Sun.) SOUTH CAROLINA 2 p.m. SEC Network +

28 (Tue.) NORTHWESTERN STATE 6:30 p.m. SEC Network +

MAY

1 (Fri.) at Texas A&M 7:30 p.m. SEC Network

2 (Sat.) at Texas A&M 6 p.m. SEC Network

3 (Sun.) at Texas A&M 4 p.m. ESPNU

8 (Fri.) ALABAMA 7 p.m. SEC Network +

9 (Sat.) ALABAMA 6:30 p.m. SEC Network +

10 (Sun.) ALABAMA 2 p.m. SEC Network +

12 (Tue.) NEW ORLEANS 6:30 p.m. SEC Network +

14 (Thu.) at Auburn 6 p.m. SEC Network +

15 (Fri.) at Auburn 6 p.m. SEC Network +

16 (Sat.) at Auburn 3:30 p.m. ESPNU

19-24 (Tue.-Sun.) SEC Tournament Hoover, Ala. SEC Network/ESPN 2

May 29-31/June 1 NCAA Regional Sites TBA TBA – ESPN Networks

June 5-7/6-8 NCAA Super Regional Sites TBA TBA – ESPN Networks

June 13-23/24 College World Series Omaha, Neb. TBA – ESPN Networks

* – Wally Pontiff Jr. Foundation Classic (Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field – Baton Rouge, La.)

# – Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic (Minute Maid Park – Houston, Texas)