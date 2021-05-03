LSU baseball takes out Southern, sets focus on SEC play

The LSU Tiger baseball team took out visiting Southern on Monday night at Alex Box Stadium by hammering out 11 hits and scoring in all but two innings of their 10-2 victory.

LSU improved to 27-17 with the win and will now face off against Auburn at Auburn starting a three game SEC series on Thursday evening.

One of the hilights of the game was when pitcher Matt Beck stepped to the plate in the 8th inning and roped a single to right field for a rare pitcher hit. Beck has been sidelined with arm issues and has been unable to pitch for most of the season.

LSU jumped out to an early 2-0 lead thanks to RBI extra base hits from both Gavin Dugas and Alex Milazzo. In the fourth, Drew Bianco hit a 2-run home run to make it 4-0.

Nine different Tiger pitchers combined to limit Southern to just three hits allowing two runs.

Southern drops to 13-26 and will look forward to a weekend series against Texas Southern.