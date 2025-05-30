79°
LSU baseball leads Little Rock in weather delayed Regional opener

1 hour 34 minutes 48 seconds ago Friday, May 30 2025 May 30, 2025 May 30, 2025 8:09 PM May 30, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael Cauble

BATON ROUGE - LSU's opening game of the NCAA's Baton Rouge Regional was delayed for five and a half hours due to weather in the area, but when it got started the hometown Tigers quickly jumped out to a lead against four-seeded Little Rock.

LSU head coach Jay Johnson tabbed Anthony Eyanson to start against the Trojans and he worked a scoreless first after surrendering a hit.

The LSU bats would answer with a lead-off hit from freshman Derek Curiel and and RBI single to right from Jake Brown to take a 1-0 lead.

LSU would load the bases with two outs but could not get across any more runs in the first.

The Tigers would strike for the second run of the game in the second inning when Jared Jones singled through the left side of the field to score Chris Stanfield from second base with two outs.

LSU leads 2-0 through four innings of play, the Tigers have scattered five hits. 

Eyanson has struck out six Trojans through five innings of work on 62 pitches. 

