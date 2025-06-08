LSU baseball takes early lead in delayed start of NCAA Super Regional against West Virginia

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers struck first in their Sunday Super Regional game against West Virginia after the start was delayed three hours due to the threat of weather delays.

The Tigers lead 6-0 after two innings of play in a packed Alex Box Stadium despite the delay.

Jake Brown scored Derek Curiel on a fielders choice from third base after the freshman outfielder led off the first inning with a double.

In the second inning the Tigers loaded the bases and Steven Milam drove all three runners in with a double to right field.

Jake Brown followed and laced a RBI single to right to score Milam from second to make it a 5-0 game in the second inning

Both run producing hits were with two outs.

The Tigers are the visiting team in game two of the Supers after starting the weekend series as the home team on Saturday.

The game was scheduled to begin at 5:06 p.m. CT, but inclement weather in the Baton Rouge area has forced the start time to be moved three hours even though there was no severe weather at the Box during the delay.

The game can be seen on ESPNU.

With a win on Sunday night LSU will advance onto the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska next week.