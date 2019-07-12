LSU baseball sweeps Missouri with big 15-2 win

Image: LSUsports.net

COLUMBIA, Mo. – LSU baseball capped a sweep of Missouri Sunday with a big 15-2 win against their SEC foe.

Sunday’s win gave the Tigers their first Southeastern Conference series win of 2016.

LSU started quick and early, scoring five runs in the top of the first inning versus Missouri. Later in the seventh, they scored five more to close out the game.

The Tigers improve to 25-11 overall with a 9-6 SEC record. The Tigers remain undefeated against Missouri who has an overall record of 0-11 against LSU.

LSU coach Paul Mainieri said the Tigers’ dugout was full of energy throughout the weekend and it translated to the field.

“I’m extremely proud of the way our guys competed all weekend,” Mainieri said. “We beat two of the best pitchers in our league in the first two games, and today we took a very aggressive approach and got the early lead.”

LSU baseball returns to Baton Rouge Wednesday when the Southeastern Lions travel to Alex Box Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

The game will be streamed on SEC Network and via WatchESPN. It will also be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network.