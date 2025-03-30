LSU baseball sweeps Mississippi State in late night series finale

BATON ROUGE - After the final game between LSU and Mississippi State was delayed for hours, the game finally got going at 9:30 p.m. Saturday night. LSU was able to sweep the Bulldogs with a convincing 17-8 victory.

LSU did not hesitate to swing the bat in the first inning. After a Jared Jones two-run homerun to get things going, LSU went through the order in the first. They added to the score with four RBI singles and a double steal to lead 8-0 after one inning.

Mississippi State answered with four runs in the top of the second, but LSU established dominance with 17 total runs through the rest of the game.

Starting pitcher Chase Shores pitched for four innings and allowed five hits, four runs, two walks and five strikeouts. Shores was injured in the fourth inning when a Bulldog player hit a ball that was deflected off of Shores' glove and hit him in the face. With a swollen and bruised eye, Shores finished the fourth inning to end his night.

With the series sweep, LSU improved to 26-3 overall and 7-2 in SEC play.

The Tigers will face LA Tech on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. before traveling to take on Oklahoma in another SEC series.

Stormy weather delayed the Friday night game between the Tigers and the Bulldogs more than two hours. LSU won the game 2-1.

LSU struck first with a solo home run by Ethan Frey in the second inning.

After Mississippi State tied the game 1-1 in the fourth inning, LSU responded in the bottom of the fifth when Luis Hernandez hit a solo homer to left field for a 2-1 lead.

LSU starting pitcher Anthony Eyanson threw for five innings and allowed five hits and one run. Eyanson struck out 12 of the 23 batters he faced.

On Thursday, the Tigers stormed back from a 6-2 deficit with a five-run fifth inning en route to an 8-6 victory over the Bulldogs in the first game of the series.

A three-run blast by second baseman Daniel Dickinson and a two-run homer by shortstop Steven Milam highlighted the Tigers' comeback victory.