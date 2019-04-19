LSU Baseball swamped by visiting Florida Gators

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers fell behind early to the visiting Florida Gators and never recovered losing 16-9 despite double-digit hits in game one in Alex Box Stadium on Thursday night.

The Gators strung together hit after hit against Tiger starter Ma'Khail Hilliard scoring six runs in the second inning and never looking back.

Florida led 13-0 in the 5th inning before LSU was able to scratch across a run in the bottom of the frame. LSU scored seven runs in the final three innings finishing the game with 16 hits but never threatened the Gator lead.

Game 2 of the series is set for Friday night at 7 p.m. in Alex Box Stadium.