LSU baseball struggles with runners on base, falls to North Carolina in NCAA tournament

BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team didn’t have the heroic comeback Saturday evening, dropping a winner’s bracket game 6-2 to North Carolina in the Chapel Hill Regional.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fifth inning when Vance Honeycutt hit a three-run home run to give the Tar Heels a 3-0 lead.

LSU then scored two runs in the top of the seventh, but Hayden Travinski grounded into a double play to end the inning with the bases loaded. LSU left nine runners on base in the game.

Honeycutt homered again for North Carolina in the bottom of the seventh to make it a 4-2 game. The Tar Heels added two insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth.

LSU'S NCAA tournament does not come to a close though, the Tigers will play Wofford in an elimination game Sunday at 11 a.m. CT.