LSU baseball set for mid-week tilt with Southeastern

BATON ROUGE - The No. 2 LSU baseball team starts this week with a matchup against a good Southeastern team at Alex Box Stadium on Tuesday night.

LSU is coming off a 2-2 week last week, which included a series win over Tennessee but also a mid-week loss to Northwestern State. The Tigers are 36-9 this season and 14-7 in the SEC.

Southeastern is 33-11 this season and 18-6 so far in Southland Conference play. The Lions won their series with Houston Christian last week.

When LSU and Southeastern play Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., it will be the 96th meeting between the two schools. LSU leads the series 77-18 and has won 31 of the last 33 meetings.