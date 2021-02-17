34°
LSU baseball's season-opener postponed due to weather-related issues

Wednesday, February 17 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU has delayed its season-opener at Alex Box Stadium until Saturday due to hazardous traveling conditions. 

The Tigers will now take on Air Force at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The Tigers are scheduled to meet Notre Dame at 12 p.m. on Sunday and face Louisiana Tech at 6:30 p.m. on Monday. 

