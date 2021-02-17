34°
LSU baseball's season-opener postponed due to weather-related issues
BATON ROUGE - LSU has delayed its season-opener at Alex Box Stadium until Saturday due to hazardous traveling conditions.
The Tigers will now take on Air Force at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The Tigers are scheduled to meet Notre Dame at 12 p.m. on Sunday and face Louisiana Tech at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.
Tigers' Season Opener Postponed Until Saturday at 1 p.m. CT vs. Air Force— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) February 17, 2021
See updated schedule here: https://t.co/FXnSWVeEZM#GEAUXTIGERS