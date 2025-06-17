LSU baseball resumes hot play in College World Series game against UCLA

Omaha - The LSU Tiger baseball team picked up where they left off in their winners' bracket game against UCLA after a weather delay halted play on Monday night at the College World Series.

LSU scored two runs with two outs in the fourth inning as Steven Milam and Jake Brown both drove in a run on RBI singles to push LSU ahead 7-3.

LSU pitcher Casan Evans took over on the mound for Anthony Eyanson when play restarted in the top of the fourth inning and faced four batters recording two strike outs in his first inning of work.

Evans has allowed only scattered hits through four innings of work pitching into the eighth inning allowing four hits while striking out five.

Daniel Dickinson scored Jared Jones from second in the seventh inning with a bloop single to shallow right field to add a little insurance for LSU and make it a 8-3 game heading to the latter innings.

UCLA was able to chase Evans in the eighth inning after a walk and HBP brought in Cooper Williams to try to close out the inning.

The Bruins were able to scratch a couple of runs across against Williams with infield ground balls that tightened the score to 8-5 before Chase Shores came in to try and close out the inning.

The winner of this game will play again on Wednesday, however the loser of this contest must turn around and play an elimination game against Arkansas at 6 p.m. tonight.