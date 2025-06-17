83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU baseball resumes hot play in College World Series game against UCLA

1 hour 40 minutes 50 seconds ago Tuesday, June 17 2025 Jun 17, 2025 June 17, 2025 10:03 AM June 17, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael Cauble

Omaha - The LSU Tiger baseball team picked up where they left off in their winners' bracket game against UCLA after a weather delay halted play on Monday night at the College World Series.

LSU scored two runs with two outs as Steven Milam and Jake Brown both drove in a run on RBI singles in the fourth inning to push LSU ahead 7-3.

LSU pitcher Casan Evans took over on the mound for Anthony Eyanson when play restarted in the top of the fourth inning and faced four batters recording two strike outs in his first inning of work.

Trending News

The winner of this game will play again on Wednesday, however the loser of this contest must turn around and play an elimination game against Arkansas at 6 p.m. tonight.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days