LSU baseball resumes hot play in College World Series game against UCLA

Omaha - The LSU Tiger baseball team picked up where they left off in their winners' bracket game against UCLA after a weather delay halted play on Monday night at the College World Series.

LSU scored two runs with two outs as Steven Milam and Jake Brown both drove in a run on RBI singles in the fourth inning to push LSU ahead 7-3.

LSU pitcher Casan Evans took over on the mound for Anthony Eyanson when play restarted in the top of the fourth inning and faced four batters recording two strike outs in his first inning of work.

The winner of this game will play again on Wednesday, however the loser of this contest must turn around and play an elimination game against Arkansas at 6 p.m. tonight.