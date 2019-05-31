LSU baseball readies for Stony Brook in game one of Baton Rouge Regional

BATON ROUGE - NCAA Regional play returns to Alex Box Stadium today. For the LSU Tigers, game one involves a rematch with the Stony Brook Seawolves.

LSU is hosting a regional for the 26th time in program history with a total record of 83-17. American East Conference Champions Stony Brook lead the series 2-1 over LSU. The Seawolves defeated the Tigers twice in the 2012 NCAA Super Regionals in Baton Rouge.

Freshman pitcher Landon Marceaux will start for LSU tonight.

The winner of this regional (LSU, Arizona State, Southern Mississippi and Stony Brook) will play the winner of the Athens Regional (Georgia, Florida Atlantic, Florida State and Mercer).

Arizona State and Southern Miss start the Baton Rouge Regional at noon. First pitch for LSU vs Stony Brook is set for 6 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN U.