LSU baseball postponed for third time due to weather, set to start at 9:06 p.m.

BATON ROUGE - The start of the LSU baseball game against Kentucky in the Baton Rouge Super Regional has been postponed again and as of 8 p.m. the NCAA has not announced when the game will be scheduled to resume.

The Kentucky Wildcat baseball team has left their dugout and is leaving the stadium.

The game was delayed from it's original 2:06 p.m. start time around 1:45 p.m. even though there was no inclement weather in the area. It was believed that the postponement of play is due to not wanting to start a game and stop it after a short period of play.

The game was set for 7 p.m., but around 6:30 p.m. active weather moved in and the game was delayed for an hour. At 8 p.m., the weather was still in the area and officials decided to delay the game but did not give a specific time that the game would resume.

Jay Johnson addressed this issue in his media engagement yesterday saying that he was concerned about the possibility of getting starting LSU pitcher Paul Skenes up and throwing only to waste his outing by a lengthy rain delay.

"We're going to watch the weather all the way up until game time," Johnson said. "We will not start the game unless we have a window to play the game."

Fans attending Saturday night’s LSU-Kentucky baseball game must have their tickets re-scanned in order to be admitted into the stadium, even if the tickets were scanned earlier in the day.

Fans are required to present their Game 1 tickets at the gates in order to be admitted into Saturday night’s game, which is scheduled to start at 7:06 p.m. CT.

The Alex Box Stadium gates will open at 5:30 p.m. CT. Fans may also transfer tickets by logging into their accounts at www.LSUtix.net.

Fans who received wristbands or stamps when exiting the stadium earlier in the day are advised that those wristbands and stamps are not valid for admission on Saturday night. Day 1 parking permits also remain in effect for Saturday night’s game.