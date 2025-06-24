87°
LSU baseball players will work shift at Cane's ahead of National Championship celebration
BATON ROUGE - Ahead of their National Championship celebration Wednesday night, some LSU baseball players will be working a "shift" at the Mothership on Highland Road.
Raising Cane's is bringing Jared Jones, Kade Anderson, Derek Curiel and Anthony Eyanson will work the front counter at the location on Highland Road from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m..
Fans are invited to grab an early lunch courtesy of their favorite players!
The 2023 LSU baseball team and the 2024 LSU gymnastics team has also worked shifts at C1 following national championship wins.
