LSU baseball picks up 16-8 win in weather shortened game
The LSU Tiger (30-18) baseball team battled back a couple of times against #14 Louisiana Tech (33-13) before finally taking a 16-8 win over the Bulldogs on Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium.
LSU trailed 4-0 in the third inning, but fought back with a three runs in the frame to get within reach. When the Bulldogs scored two more in the fourth LSU answered again this time with a five run fourth inning to take their first lead of the game at 8-6.
However Tech once again plated two runs to regain the lead at 8-5 and LSU's offense was tasked with responding. The Tigers would score three runs in the fifth inning and five more in the sixth and seventh before lightning delays would force officials to call the game early.
LSU used six different pitchers in the contest with varying success and LA Tech sent seven different players to the mound as both teams combined for 29 hits in the seven inning affair.
Tiger firstbaseman Tre' Morgan continued his hot streak as he finished the night 4-5 with 3 runs scored and two RBI.
LSU is back in action on Friday hosting Alabama for the start of their three game SEC series which will wrap up the regular season play at Alex Box Stadium.
