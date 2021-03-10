77°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU Baseball overcomes early deficit and beat TSU 10-4
BATON ROUGE- After trailing 4-3 heading to the bottom of the 3rd inning, LSU baseball outscored Texas Southern 7-0 to get the win 10-4.
The Tigers improve to 10-3 on the season.
Infielder Cade Doughty 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs on the day including a home run in the first inning.
HE’S BAAAACCKK— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) March 10, 2021
C. Doughty with the two-run ??
??: SECN+ pic.twitter.com/fNAsngX1Gu
Tre Morgan also helped out with 4 RBIs including a triple in the8th inning that scored 2-runs.
2 RBI TRIPLE TRE’— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) March 10, 2021
??: SECN+ pic.twitter.com/rGb89h2cgo
LSU will be back in action on Wednesday as they head on the road to play UNO at 6:30.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Lawmakers to discuss LSU Title IX report
-
EBR Schools hopes to address community concerns with new survey
-
Louisiana widens vaccine access for preexisting conditions
-
Davis Rhorer of BR's Downtown Development District dies from COVID
-
Standford Ave. homeowner concerned about increase in crashes near his house