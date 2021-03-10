LSU Baseball overcomes early deficit and beat TSU 10-4

77°
Tuesday, March 09 2021
By: Reggie Chatman

BATON ROUGE- After trailing 4-3 heading to the bottom of the 3rd inning, LSU baseball outscored Texas Southern 7-0 to get the win 10-4.

The Tigers improve to 10-3 on the season. 

Infielder Cade Doughty 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs on the day including a home run in the first inning.

Tre Morgan also helped out with 4 RBIs including a triple in the8th inning that scored 2-runs.

LSU will be back in action on Wednesday as they head on the road to play UNO at 6:30.

