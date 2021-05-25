LSU baseball loses in SEC Tournament, short stay makes for long week

The LSU Tiger baseball team had a short trip to Hoover, Alabama and the SEC Tournament as they dropped their first and only game at the event 4-1 Georgia on Tuesday night at the Hoover Met Stadium.

2012 was the last time that LSU lost their opening game at the SEC Tournament, Paul Mainieri's Tigers have won six tournament titles while he's been in Baton Rouge.

LSU scored it's lone run in the first inning and never was able to capitalize on runners on-base throughout the game, stranding eight batters at critical times of the ballgame.

An early miscue by LSU secondbaseman Collier Cranford allowed Georgia to continue their first inning and Bulldog rightfielder Chaney Rogers made it hurt as he stroked a double down the rightfield line scoring three more runs to give them a 4-1 lead.

LSU starting pitcher Landon Marceaux bounced back from that first inning holding the Bulldogs scoreless for seven more innings but the Tiger bats never found their footing and this game was offensively barren for the final seven and a half innings.

The Tigers wil now have a week to sit at home and wonder their postseason fate as they will require an at-large bid to the NCAA Regional round.

With their high RPI, as high as #21 in the nation on Tuesday the Tigers feel like they've done enough to earn placement in the postseason, but it will ultimately be out of their hands.