LSU Baseball loses Game 1 of Super Regional to Florida State 6-4

BATON ROUGE After breaking out to an early 4-0 lead against Florida State, the Seminoles scored 6 straight runs to take game one of the Baton Rouge Super Regional.

Florida State slugger hit two home runs to help overcome the deficit to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Game 2 at Alex Box Stadium is set for a 5 p.m. first pitch on Sunday.

“Obviously, an extremely tough loss today for us,” said LSU coach Paul Mainieri. “We were up 4-0, and I thought we were doing a tremendous job against a really tough competitor in (FSU starting pitcher) Drew Parrish. We were up 4-0 but it felt like we could have been up further than that. We squandered a couple opportunities early where I felt like we really could have extended the lead.”

Tiger starting pitcher Cole Henry went 2.0 innings before being pulled due to some arm soreness. Todd Peterson came in and helped hold the Seminoles to no hits through five innings.

“It was heartbreaking to have to take Cole Henry out of the game with some arm soreness,” Mainieri said. “Todd Peterson came in and was absolutely heroic. He was phenomenal. I don’t know if he has thrown 80 pitches in a game all year and I thought he threw great. He gave us the extension we needed to make up for having to take Cole out.”

LSU will have to win the next two games against Florida State to advance to the College World Series.